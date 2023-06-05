Lorna and Olivia met at the Royal Northern College of Music, where they discovered a shared love of English Song, including the work of Madeleine Dring. However, their plans were derailed by the Covid lockdowns and their recital at the Northern College had to be cancelled. They then graduated into a lockdown-hit world in which all performing was nigh on impossible. Two years on, Lorna is steadily building a successful career both on stage and the concert platform, where her solo highlights include a recent recital at the English Music Festival. She is a member of the Kantos Chamber Choir and the BBC Radio 4 service singers. Olivia, meanwhile, is one of the key developmental music team behind their acclaimed Music Memory Café, for people living with dementia in the Lower Wye Valley, and has become a regular performer for both our ‘Schools’ and ‘Mind’ community engagement programmes.