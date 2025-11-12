A TEAM of online vigilantes trapped a pervert when he sent explicit photos of himself to what he thought were two 13-year-old girls.
Daniel Kilpatrick, now of River View, Ross-on-Wye, was living in Blythe in North East England in September 2023 when he sent the disgusting pictures and asked the 'youngsters' to send back photos of their "boobs", South East Northumberland magistrates heard.
The court was told that the 32-year-old was accessing fake profiles set up by The Child Online Safety Team vigilante group, who then passed the interactions onto police.
Kilpatrick, who appeared via video link from his solicitor’s office in Ross, admitted two counts of attempting to sexually communicate with a child.
Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: "It's a case where, essentially, we're not dealing with real people but people who work for a group called the Child Online Safety Team.
"They are a voluntary group, looking to identify people who seek out children online for the purposes of sexual gratification.
"They made two fake profiles, Ellie, aged 13, and Lucy, also aged 13.
"These accounts were set-up and the defendant gets in touch and sends images of his penis, which he says he has just taken. He also asks to see pictures of their boobs."
Magistrates heard that Kilpatrick had no previous convictions at the time of the offence, but had received a suspended jail term at Worcester Crown Court in July this year for a subsequent affray on November 23 /24, 2024, whilst living in Ross.
The judge at that hearing warned reporters that the subject matter for which the victim had reposted on social media, which ultimately resulted in the affray, was now subject to police proceedings and advised the press not to mention any of the allegations.
The magistrates decided that their sentencing powers over the sex case were insufficient and bailed him to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on November 25.
Kilpatrick must attend the local police station and sign the Sex Offenders' Register pending his next appearance.
The Child Online Safety Team posted a video showing a volunteer confronting him after the sting, and said he was living with a partner and his two-year-old daughter at the time of the offences.
