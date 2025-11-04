A VILLAGE pub, which has been closed in Whitchurch for over a year, is now on the market, with a guide price £450,000.
The Crown Inn had been previously available on a leasehold basis, at £18,500, but this put off many investors.
But now, Mark Dew, the inn’s owner, has put the property on the market through specialist estate agents Sidney Phillips for both freehold or the leasing the building.
Over the past 18-months Mr Dew has put the Riverside Inn in Ross-on-Wye up for auction and his collection of over 200 vintage and classic cars also went under the auctioneer’s hammer at Doward Farm.
In its sales particulars , the agents state that the pub boasts a lounge bar/restaurant, a public bar/games room and has six en-suite letting bedrooms, all with en-suites, along with accommodation for the owner, which includes three-bedrooms.
The Crown Inn sits in the centre of Whitchurch village, just off the main A40. It has been constructed with stone and brick and covered with render and colour washed.
The lounge bar and restaurant has a wood sprung and parquet effect flooring throughout along with a beamed ceiling and fireplace with feature exposed stone chimney breast.
This area can seat approximately 25 customers. Located adjacent to this area is a bar servery which has panelled frontage and mirror display back fitting.
The room opens out into the restaurant area which can seat some 40 customers to assorted tables and chairs.
The former public bar/games room has a heavily beamed ceiling, flagged floor, central stone chimney with dual aspect log burner installed. Fully equipped bar servery.
This room is not currently in use, but when furnished could comfortably seat over 40 customers. This area of Whitchurch and Symonds Yatt attracts tourists and outdoor sports enthusiasts and especially canoeists and rock climbers.
For more information visit sidneyphillips.co.uk/business-detail/94764.
