A GP surgery was forced to close on Friday (October 31) after windows and doors were smashed in a violent mid-morning incident.
West Mercia Police later confirmed that a 23-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage at Ross-on-wye's Alton Street surgery.
The surgery had earlier posted: "Due to unforeseen circumstances we will have to close the surgery with immediate effect.
"We will update you as soon as we have further information. If you have an appointment today we will contact you as soon as we are able to. If you have an emergency please call 111 or 999."
The surgery later added: "The surgery is closed and is in an non-operational state following an incident which is now in the hands of West Mercia Police.
"Calls will be diverted to 111. Normal service will resume from Monday 3rd November. Thank you for your understanding."
Police said they were called to the surgery around 11.25am on Friday after windows and doors were smashed there and detained a man at the scene.
The man was then taken to hospital for treatment to injuries on his hands before being taken into custody.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.