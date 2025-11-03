The Forest of Dean's motorists will have 13 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And seven of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am March 28 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
• A449, from 8pm July 28 2025 to 6am May 14 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 both directions, junction 8 to M50, junction 4, entry slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways.
And a further 11 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Huntley traffic lights in place for BT works.
• M4, from 8pm November 3 to 6am November 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 1 Severn Bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M4, from 8pm November 3 to 6am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 both directions, junction 22 to junction 23 lane closures for bridge maintenance.
• M4, from 9pm November 3 to 6am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, Prince of Wales Bridge - lane closure for electrical works.
• M4, from 8pm November 5 to 6am November 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance works, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• A417, from 9pm November 5 to 6am November 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 12 exit and entry slip road closed for drainage works, diversion for exit slip to continue northbound, M5, exit, junction 11a, turn and re-join M5 southbound, exit, junction 12. Alternatively exit at M5, junction 13 and follow A38 northbound to junction 12, diversion for entry slip via M5 to junction 13 and return northbound.
• M5, from 9pm November 5 to 6am November 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 southbound, junction 12 to junction 13 - lane closure for electrical works.
• M48, from 8pm November 7 to 6am November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to junction 2 Severn Bridge lane closures for structure maintenance works.
• M4, from 10pm November 14 to 8pm November 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge weekend carriageway closure for structure maintenance works, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M50, from 9pm November 16 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 1, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• M4, from 8pm November 17 to 6am November 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 1 Severn Bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.