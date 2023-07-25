Safety in the home was on the agenda for the July meeting of Peterstow WI. Experts Bill and Megan talked through a variety of incidents that could happen to anyone, but which could be prevented. From simple measures such as installing and maintaining a smoke alarm to unplugging electrical devices when not at home, Bill explained it all in an interesting and engaging presentation.
Peterstow WI: Safety
Tuesday 25th July 2023 12:08 pm
Share
(Bing AI)
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |