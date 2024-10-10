A ROSS-ON-WYE resident is calling on Herefordshire Council to reconsider its investment in a weather forecasting service.
Herefordshire Council has tendered for a £170,000 contract for weather forecasting to support the delivery of the authority’s winter service plan. The appointed contractor will use the council’s existing weather stations and sensors alongside its own resources.
The petition, instigated by Caz Holbrook at change.org has attracted over 700 signatures.
The local authority has contracted the services of MetDesk Ltd, which will allow for the live data at seven weather stations across the count to be used in order to support its winter delivery service; in particular the need for gritting the roads when temperatures are low.
Ms Holbrook decries the contract as a ‘waste of money’ and said: “Most people now have very accurate apps on their smart phones. This expenditure is an utter waste of Herefordshire resident's money, and this could be spent so much more wisely elsewhere.
“This decision affects everyone who lives in Herefordshire and cannot be allowed to go ahead. Make your voice heard and sign this petition to try and make the local authority see sense.”
Valerie Allison said that the council’s limited resources need to be spent more wisely while Karen Preece added: “This is a disgrace when the Met Office app is free. This money could go towards clearing the drains and dredging the contaminated River Wye.”
Anne Williams said: “It is beyond comprehension why you would want to waste so much money as the BBC weather app is always accurate.”
Mary Deaville suggests that Herefordshire Council should spend it money more wisely on the damage caused by the weather adding: “We can't stop the weather, but we can help repair the damage caused or try to prevent the damage happening in the first place.”
Herefordshire Council’s head of highways and traffic Ed Bradford said its weather forecasting system is not comparable to forecasts available to all via the media and added: “Highway authorities across the country use an industry-specific weather forecasting service to provide targeted weather information which promotes safety for highway users across the county and helps with the cost-effective provision of winter maintenance.”