NHS Gloucestershire has said its ‘Pharmacy First’ service is having a positive impact on the county, based on its data.
The service looks to relieve some of the pressure on the NHS by advising residents to use pharmacies where possible. Under the Pharmacy First service, pharmacists can advise and treat most patients for sinusitis, sore throats, shingles, earaches, impetigo, infected insect bites, and urinary tract infections.
The NHS said over the past 12 months, the initiative has helped over 35,000 local people access assessment, advice and medications if required for the seven conditions and other minor illnesses.
Dr Hein Le Roux, Deputy Chief Medical Officer at NHS Gloucestershire, said: “Gloucestershire’s GPs and pharmacists have always worked closely together, with pharmacies playing a vital role in keeping our local communities healthy and well.
“We welcome Pharmacy First as it offers patients quick and convenient access to advice and treatment for these conditions.
“It also helps reduce the pressure on busy GP surgery teams, freeing up appointments for patients with more complex needs, who really need their care.
“So, don’t wait for minor health concerns to get worse. Think Pharmacy First and get seen by your local pharmacy team.”
The NHS also said community pharmacy teams are highly skilled and qualified healthcare professionals with years of training and study, allowing them to give health advice.
If residents contact their GP surgery about one of the Pharmacy First conditions, the receptionist may advise them to a local pharmacy anyway. All pharmacies have private consultation rooms if you wish to discuss symptoms in confidence.
If a pharmacist is unable to help with your condition, they will provide advice for the best course of action.
Further advice and information about the Pharmacy First service can be found on the NHS website.