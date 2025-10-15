A VILLAGER has submitted plans to build a new stable block at her Llangrove home.
The proposal, submitted to Herefordshire Council by Ms Hannah Nahorniak of Thatch Close, seeks permission for a domestic stable building comprising four loose boxes, a tack room, and an open store.
In a statement accompanying the application, agent Miss Ellie Watkins said the development was intended solely for private, domestic use, rather than for any commercial activity:
“The stables are to be used exclusively by the applicant and her family for the accommodation of their own horses and ponies, kept for personal recreation and enjoyment. No commercial livery, breeding, riding school or equestrian business will take place.”
The letter goes on to describe the proposal as “a modest, traditional structure in keeping with the rural character of the site and its surroundings,” adding that the design is proportionate to domestic use and comparable to other household outbuildings such as garages or garden structures.
If approved, the development would allow the applicant to keep her horses and ponies on site, rather than relying on off-site livery or grazing.
The application, listed under reference P252680/FH, was received on September 16 and validated on October 1. The proposal is currently awaiting allocation to a case officer.
As part of the consultation process, a number of organisations have been contacted for comment, including the Public Rights of Way Development Officer, the Ramblers Association, the Open Spaces Society, and Llangarron Parish Council. Ward councillor Elissa Swinglehurst has also been notified.
Residents and local groups are invited to share their views before the consultation deadline of Tuesday, October 28.
The application is expected to be considered by Herefordshire Council’s planning department before the target determination date of Wednesday, November 26.
Full details of the proposal can be viewed on the Herefordshire Council planning portal.
