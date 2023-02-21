A historic country hotel in Herefordshire is set to undergo a major transformation that will see some of its vacated space being used to build nearly 50 new homes. Penyard House, situated near the A40 between Weston under Penyard and Ross-on-Wye, has remained closed for three years. But now, a plan by Mike Etheridge Construction of Coleford, Gloucestershire is seeking to retain the hotel’s main building, which is over 200 years old, as a “bespoke, bijou” 14-room hotel and restaurant while converting its modern extensions and outbuildings to 49 homes.