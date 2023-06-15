Herefordshire Council has received a planning application for a property enhancement at Vernon Bank on Chase Road, Ross-On-Wye, Herefordshire. The planning application, P231614/FH, currently in its valid status, details a proposed single-storey rear extension, a considerable addition to the property, likely to bring a refreshing change to the area.
Nestled within the Ross East ward and under the jurisdiction of the Ross-on-Wye Town Parish, the property enjoys a strategic location. At present, the proposal eagerly awaits allocation to a dedicated case officer who will carry the process further.