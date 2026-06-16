Drivers in the Forest of Dean district are being urged to plan their journeys ahead this summer as Gloucestershire County Council announces a series of significant temporary road closures and traffic restrictions. The upcoming disruptions, scheduled to begin in late June and early July, are required to facilitate essential utility maintenance and extensive resurfacing works across various parishes.
Major Utility Works to Disrupt Key Routes
The first wave of closures will kick off on June 22, affecting Ruardean and St Briavel's parishes. In Ruardean, a 105-metre section of The Square and Caudle Lane—stretching from "Comer House" to "Spring Place"—will be completely closed until July 10 for National Grid electrical works. Simultaneously, Severn Trent Water will shut down a 125-metre stretch of Coldharbour Road in St Briavel's, between "Orchard Cottage" and "Pentwyn," with works expected to wrap up quickly by June 24.
Further utility upgrades will follow in July. In Cinderford, Severn Trent Water will close a 35-metre portion of Trinity Way outside numbers 17a to 34 for nearly a month, running from July 6 to July 31. Additionally, Littledean parish will see the road from the Ferns to New Road closed between July 8 and July 15 for further National Grid operations. Pedestrian and emergency access will be maintained at all these sites.
High-Impact Level Crossing and Surface Maintenance
Commuters should brace for a high-impact, short-duration closure on Ley Lane (C47) in Westbury-on-Severn. The road will be closed near Leycourt Farm and Green Farm on July 7 and 8 for level crossing maintenance. Due to safety reasons, neither pedestrian nor emergency access will be permitted during this specific operation.
The largest disruption, however, stems from a massive "Pre Surface Treatment Patching Works" programme launching on July 1. This rolling initiative will impact dozens of roads across multiple parishes, including Hartpury, Upleadon, Redmarley D'Abitot, Oxenhall, Gorsley, English Bicknor, and West Dean. No waiting or loading will be permitted on these routes, and works are expected to continue until November 30, 2026.
Guidance for Motorists
Gloucestershire Highways has confirmed that alternative routes will be clearly signed on-site for all closures. While the council aims to complete all projects within the stated timeframes, the legal orders remain valid for up to 18 months to accommodate unexpected delays.
For real-time updates and detailed diversion maps, residents can visit www.gloucestershire.gov.uk or contact Gloucestershire Highways directly at 08000 514 514.
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