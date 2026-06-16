Further utility upgrades will follow in July. In Cinderford, Severn Trent Water will close a 35-metre portion of Trinity Way outside numbers 17a to 34 for nearly a month, running from July 6 to July 31. Additionally, Littledean parish will see the road from the Ferns to New Road closed between July 8 and July 15 for further National Grid operations. Pedestrian and emergency access will be maintained at all these sites.