Significant structural transformations are on the horizon across the Forest of Dean following a diverse new wave of planning applications submitted to the local district council. Ranging from critical heritage restorations to modern residential upgrades, the latest proposals highlight the ongoing balance between rural preservation and contemporary development in the region.
Among the most prominent listings is an ambitious rescue mission for an endangered piece of agricultural history in Westbury-on-Severn. Listed building consent is being sought for the extensive repair and reinstatement of a collapsed historic cider barn at the Grade II listed Stantway House on Rock Lane. The proposed works involve stabilizing the core structural elements, completely rebuilding the collapsed eastern wall, and installing a brand-new roof, internal openings, and staircase to return the heritage asset to structural utility.
Meanwhile, in Redmarley, substantial changes are planned for Holly Brook, formerly known as The Lake. Dual applications for full planning permission and listed building consent detail a comprehensive modern overhaul for the property on Wyndbrook Lane. Homeowners have requested the green light to erect a new single-storey conservatory alongside brand-new bathroom extensions. The project also encompasses a full conversion of an existing outbuilding, incorporating an array of internal and external alterations to modernize the space.
Further south in Lydney, a major structural expansion has been proposed at Naas Court on Naas Lane. The applications seek permission for a single-storey side extension to an existing barn. Because the site directly neighbors public terrain, the development has been categorized under works affecting a public right of way, drawing close scrutiny from local preservationists and walking groups.
Residential neighborhoods are also seeing substantial movement. In Mitcheldean, an application has been lodged for 1 Belmont Terrace on Stenders Road, detailing the demolition of an existing single-storey extension to make way for a larger two-storey extension. Notably, the council indicates that portions of these associated works are being sought on a retrospective basis.
Additionally, a total rebuild is slated for Ruardean, where developers plan to demolish an existing pre-fabricated garage and single-skin rear extension at 11 Cinderhill Way. In its place, plans outline the erection of a timber-clad garage alongside a new single-storey extension.
All submissions are open for public inspection electronically at the Council Offices on High Street, Coleford (GL16 8HG) or online via www.fdean.gov.uk. Local residents wishing to lodge formal representations must submit their comments in writing to the Development Manager no later than Wednesday, June 24, 2026.
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