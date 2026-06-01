Meanwhile, in Redmarley, substantial changes are planned for Holly Brook, formerly known as The Lake. Dual applications for full planning permission and listed building consent detail a comprehensive modern overhaul for the property on Wyndbrook Lane. Homeowners have requested the green light to erect a new single-storey conservatory alongside brand-new bathroom extensions. The project also encompasses a full conversion of an existing outbuilding, incorporating an array of internal and external alterations to modernize the space.