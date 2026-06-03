The Monmouthshire Show Society Ltd has submitted an application for a new premises licence for the Monmouthshire Showground.
If granted by the local authority, the licence will permit a variety of activities to take place on the grounds, including both amplified and unamplified live music, dance performances, and film screenings. It will also allow for the sale and consumption of alcohol during the annual Monmouthshire Show, as well as at occasional events hosted from April to October. Under the terms of the application, all licensed activities must conclude by 23:00hrs.
Local residents wishing to review the full details can access the application online via the Monmouthshire County Council website or by visiting County Hall in Usk. Anyone wishing to make a representation regarding the application must write to the council's licensing section within 28 consecutive days of June 3, 2026.
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