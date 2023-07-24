AN historic and beloved village pub in the Forest could be set for some structural improvements.
Lisa Burrage, executor for former owner Kathryn Horton, wants permission from Forest of Dean District Council to make some improvements at the grade II listed 17th century building.
Her proposals seek consent for structural rectification works to the floor of the bar/restaurant floor and the installation of three new fire doors in existing door linings.
She also wants to install new external doors and windows to the kitchen and disabled WC.
The scheme includes additional fixtures and fittings added to the men’s toilet and disabled WC along with new shower room partitions on the first floor.
Other improvements include replacing the dilapidated Velux rooflights with new conservation rooflights and giving the inn a new slate roof.
The roof structure also needs repairing and they want aluminium heritage rainwater goods to replace existing UPVC as well as replacing fascias where they are damaged or rotten and to repoint existing masonry chimneys.
Residents have until August 11 to comment on the proposals which council officers are expected to consider by September 14, 2023.
The scheme is P0892/23/LBC and can be found on the council’s planning portal.
The ever-popular pub’s former landlady Kath Horton, who ran it for 22 years, sadly passed away in February last year.