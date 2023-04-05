A NEW use for the former diving centre at Tidenham looks to be closer after a planning application was submitted for the site.
It emerged in March last year that there were plans to convert the centre at Dayhouse Quarry into an underwater research facility.
A planning application has been submitted to the Forest Council for temporary office space, accommodation for workers and a vertical access to the water.
A planning statement on behalf of the owners says: “The acquisition of the site is to facilitate marine engineering uses around technologies and equipment to be developed that will improve the understanding and preservation of the planet’s deep-water environments.
“The quarry provides the ability to test various equipment due to its range of water depths.”
The temporary buildings are expected to be in place for between two and three years while permanent structures are designed.
They would be clad in softwood planks “to create a more desirable and attractive setting for workers.”
The application seeks permission for sleeping cabins which will be used during training events for the emergency services/
The permanent buildings would house a “campus” in the longer term with the planning process starting later this year.
The former quarry was bought by a Sussex-based company called Dayhouse Holdings in December 2021.
Permission has already been given by the council for a road and works to the quayside and work on those improvements is expected to start shortly.
It will allow a range of vehicles to use the road and the installation of power and telecoms.
The application has been advertised by the Forest Council as a “major development”.
It can be viewed on the council’s website in it planning pages using the reference number P0367/23/FUL.
Comments can be submitted to the council until Wednesday April 26.