Plea for a new home for ‘threatened’ Men’s Shed
Subscribe newsletter
A WHITECROFT couple who host the Forest’s Men’s Shed have issued a plea for a new venue amid a row over planning.-
The Forest Council is investigating after complaints about the voluntary operation which gives people the opportunity to learn and share woodworking and other skills.
Geoff and Jane Trout fear that if they are forced to apply for planning permission for business use for the workshop in Charleswood Road that it would lead to the closure of the Shed.
Mr Trout said: “They are trying to force us into making an application for business use when clearly it isn’t a business.
“They are doing it based on spurious reasons like the number of cars parked outside, the number of people in the workshop and because at present we have one casually paid member of staff to look after the pastoral care and the safety of the workshop.
“We have that person because Gloucestershire County (Council) gave us the funding for it.
Mr Trout said he believed the complaints were prompted by the Shed opening an extra half day a week to provide support for people after Covid.
“What prompted this latest backlash was the fact we decided to open an extra half day because, post-Covid, we had so many people who were in poor mental condition with the stress of being locked up for all that time.
“They couldn’t bring themselves to come back to the shed normally so we instituted a quiet shed half a day for those who wanted to come back and acclimatise slowly which has been very successful – so its half day Wednesday and a full day Thursday.
“We have about 30 members and we’ve grown gradually.
“We believe they will force us to make an application to run a business from the premises and then they will refuse it.
“We are not going to play that game and we will defend ourselves but we could really do with some help.
“Just back off and leave us alone.
“There is no way on Earth I’m going to apply for planning permission because that would be the kiss of death.
“We don’t run a business and we have never intended to run a business.
“Why would you apply for planning permission to do so?
“That would be an opportunity to say no and close us down.
‘‘We’re not a business we are a charity, we’re a CIC (Community Interest Company).
‘‘We do nothing for profit we just try to keep ourselves going.’’
Mr Trout’s wife Jane, who is secretary of the group, said they would also be grateful if someone could offer a new venue or site.
She added: “We cannot stress enough the value members get out of such groups as ours
“The company, the camaraderie, the friendship can’t be exaggerated.
“We have been described as ‘the light at the end of the tunnel.’
A spokesman for the Forest Council said: “The district council is investigating the planning position in respect of this activity.
“Those investigations were instigated following complaints from members of the public.
“We are working with the operators and have advised them on the options available to them including the opportunity to make a planning application to regularise the situation.
“We are more than happy to work with the Men’s Shed group to find an acceptable resolution to the situation.
“However, it would be inappropriate to comment further on this matter whilst an investigation is ongoing and ahead of any formal reports being prepared.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |