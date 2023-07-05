Woolaston Carnival took place on Saturday, July 1, but without the traditional parade of floats.
Organisers had put out an appeal for decorated vehicles and walking entries for the usual parade around the village to the showground at Woolaston Memorial Hall but received no takers.
Instead they organised a motorcade featuring motorbikes, supercars and vintage and classic vehicles.
The parade included members of the American Auto Club UK and a lifeboat from the Severn Area Rescue Association station at Beachley.
The parade moved off from Ash Way and did two laps of the village before finishing at the carnival field where owners were happy to talk about their vehicles.
Entertainment included music from the Chepstow Community Big Band, which is based at Wyedean School in Sedbury and dances by The Widders Border Morris from Chepstow.
For animal lovers there was a dog show with a range of classes including cutest puppy and horses and a donkey from SevernWye Equestrian.
There were a range of stalls set up by local organisations including the Woolaston Gardening Society and Churches Together in Lydney.