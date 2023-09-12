This year will see a return to home turf for the annual Llangattock Ploughing Match and Show that will take place this coming Sunday 17th September. For the first time in many years, this year’s event will be held in its original home in the parish of Llangattock-Vibon-Avel. This has been made possible through the collaborative efforts of three local farming families, namely Mr Jeff Preece & family, Mr David Davies and Pat and Carol Heath.
Jeff Preece is a former President and Chairman of the Ploughing Society and he and his family have had a long association with it so it will be a memorable occasion that he will be hosting the ploughing match and show along with farming neighbours.
This year also marks 135 years of the Llangattock-Vibon-Avel & District Ploughing and Agricultural Society that will be running the event. For those interested in the history of the area and the ploughing society, we will be putting on a small exhibition featuring some of the old competition schedules and photographs.
The ploughing competitions will form the focal point of the day with classes for heavy horses and all vintages of tractor and plough. This year, three horse ploughing teams have entered.
We will have the homecraft tent with competitions for cakes, fruit and veg, flowers, floral art, handicrafts, photography and art. There are similar competitions for children and entries can be taken for children’s classes up to 11am. on the day.
The ring will be back and there will be lots going on that will feature a display of vintage and classic tractors and military vehicles and a tractor driving competition. The children’s tug-of-war will take place in the ring during the afternoon.
Outside of the ring, there will be competitions for sheep which will include classes for native breeds so this will be a chance to see those more unusual breeds such as Hebrideans and Ryelands. We hope to run a competition for Young Handlers.
After introducing a fun dog show for the first time last year which was a huge amount of fun for competitors and spectators alike, we will be running this again during the afternoon with classes that will include Young Handlers, Handsomest Dog, Waggiest Tail, Fastest Recall and a “local Derby” for the best local dog.
There will be music all through the day and there will be plenty for children to do. Tractor & trailer rides will be running for most of the day.There will be plenty of local food to sample with steak rolls and burgers from NS James & Son, Raglan, Hog Roast from Pigs on Spits, afternoon teas and licensed bar with local cider from Apple County.
The site can be found opposite Llangattock School, 4 miles outside of Monmouth, site postcode is NP25 5NG.