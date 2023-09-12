This year will see a return to home turf for the annual Llangattock Ploughing Match and Show that will take place this coming Sunday 17th September. For the first time in many years, this year’s event will be held in its original home in the parish of Llangattock-Vibon-Avel. This has been made possible through the collaborative efforts of three local farming families, namely Mr Jeff Preece & family, Mr David Davies and Pat and Carol Heath.