POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist died in a crash with a Mercedes articulated lorry shortly after midnight early on Friday morning (July 19).
The incident happened on the A4810 near Magor around 12.20am, and officers have confirmed that the 27-year-old rider of a silver Kawasaki motorcycle died in the collision.
Gwent Police said officers attended alongside teams from the Welsh Ambulance Service and the road was closed overnight while investigations were carried out.
A spokesman said: "Officers investigating the collision would like to speak to anyone who was on the A4810 between Magor Brewery and Europarks industrial estate between midnight and 12.30am on Friday, July 19.
"Paramedics confirmed that the rider, a 27-year-old man, had died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
"We’re asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any motorists with dashcam footage that were using A4810 near Magor at the time to contact us.
You can contact us via the website, by calling 101 or direct messaging us on social media, quoting 2400239698 with any details.
"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."