POLICE are appealing for information following an extensive search for a woman by air and on the ground in the Forest last night (Sunday, February 26).
A motorist called the police at around 10.35pm last night to report having seen a distressed woman in the road in Soudley.
The motorist had stopped and spoken to the woman to ask if she was ok, however the pedestrian would not stay and talk.
It was reported that the woman, who at the time was near to the Dean Heritage Centre on Church Road, was wearing one shoe, a long cream trench coat, black leggings and glasses.
She was described as being white and possibly aged in her 60s.
There were concerns for the woman's welfare and officers attended to search for her.
A drone and police dog were used, as well as support from the National Police Air Service, however no-one was located.
At this time no-one matching the description provided has been reported as a missing person, and no further calls in relation to the woman have been received.
Police are now wanting to hear from anyone who has further information in relation to this incident or who may know who the woman is.
Officers want to hear from her to ensure she is safe and well.
Anyone with information is asked to provide this to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 415 of 26 February: www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/