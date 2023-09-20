POLICE in Coleford are urging members of the public to contact them with information after a recent spate of fires in the town.
Officers from the Forest’s Neighbourhood Policing Team are aware of a series of arson attacks around the town between June and September.
Regular patrols are taking place and the Community Engagement Vehicle has visited the area to give advice and provide reassurance to residents.
Officers have also started regular meetings with partner agencies in an effort to reduce anti-social behaviour in the area.
Sergeant Cath Pickering, from the Forest South Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are aware of concerns from the community about the issue of anti-social behaviour in Coleford.
“This sort of behaviour is not acceptable and we will take action to identify the perpetrators of these incidents.
“We have put in measures to help residents feel safer in their own homes. We take every report seriously and follow every line of enquiry available to us.”
Anyone with further information can report it to officers directly, through the Gloucestershire Constabulary website at www.gloucestershire.police.uk, by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.