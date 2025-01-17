POLICE arrested a 38-year-old man in Newent on suspicion of drug driving, after a test indicated a positive reading for cocaine and cannabis.
Officers had seen a vehicle being driven through Newent at around 8.20pm on Thursday, January 16, and pulled it over as a routine stop.
A spokesperson said: “Following a drugs wipe, a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving with the concentration of a controlled drug above the specified limit.”
Forest’s Neighbourhood Policing team said via social media: “Most alarmingly, he had children in the vehicle with him at the time and was driving through the town centre.”
It added: “Drug driving is never acceptable.”
The man has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.