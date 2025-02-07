POLICE are hunting a man who defecated outside a shop.
Dawn Floyd’s son found the disgusting mess oustside her St Mary’s Collectables antiques shop in Chepstow on Sunday afternoon (February 2), and chased the culprit who ran off.
CCTV captured the man in the act with his pants down around 5.30pm, she added.
“It’s just disgusting isn’t it," Dawn told WalesOnline. “Where’s the law and order in this town? This is a fantastic town in so many ways and we love living here but this has gone too far.”
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We received a report that a man had defecated in an alleyway near St Mary Street, Chepstow, at around 5.30pm on Sunday.
"Officers conducted a search but no individuals were found. Inquiries are ongoing."