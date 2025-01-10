Police are investigating reports of off-road bikes being ridden anti-socially in parts of the Forest last weekend
Nine incidents were reported to police between Friday, January 3 and Sunday, January 5.
The off-road bikers have caused dam
age to woodland in Lydney, Coleford, Cinderford and Broadwell. They have also been spotted pulling wheelies and running red lights.
Officers are asking anyone who knows who the riders are or witnessed their behaviour to get in contact.
Police will be patrolling the areas over the coming weeks.
PC Dave Tamlin, from Forest of Dean Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Behaviour of this type is known to impact many people, from those living in the area to tourists.
“We continue to ask members of the public to help us by reporting incidents and, if possible, supplying photographic or video evidence.
“Neighbourhood officers will be conducting patrols of the area in an attempt to prevent further anti-social behaviour.”
Information can be submitted by completing the following online form and quoting incident 149 of 3 January: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report
Alternatively you can call police on 101 and quote the same incident number.