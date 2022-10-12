Police issue E-fit of Highnam rape suspect
POLICE have issued this e-fit of a man they want to question about an alleged rape in Highnam.
A man in a white van pulled over into a gravel layby on Two Mile Lane in Highnam and approached a woman at around 4.30pm on Sunday, August 21.
Gloucestershire Police say he pushed her to the ground, sexually assaulted and raped her.
The suspect was described as a white, tanned man, aged in his mid to late 20s, with short hair.
He left the scene in the white van. Officers would like to speak to anyone who thinks they may have seen the vehicle on the A40 or B4215 between 4.30pm and 5pm that day.
Specialist officers have continued to support the victim while the investigation has progressed.
A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: “Officers are now in a position to release an efit of the suspect and ask if the public can identify him.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police on 101 or through its website, www.gloucestershire.police.uk, quoting incident 348 of August 21.
