POLICE have released an E-fit of a man who reportedly followed two 11 year-old girls home and told them “he would like to kiss them” in Blakeney.
Investigating officers are keen to identify the man pictured as they want to speak to him in connection with the incident which happened on May 31.
A police statement explained of the incident: "At around 11.50am a man approached two 11-year-old girls as they were walking on New Road and told them he would like to kiss them. They then ran away.
"An appeal for information was issued in June and now police have released an E-fit image in a bid to identify the man.
"He was described as being white, aged around 40 to 50 years old, and was wearing a grey North Face beanie hat, a grey and white top and blue jeans."
Anybody who has information or recognises the man in the E-fit is asked to contact Gloucestershire Constabulary online, quoting incident 21 of June 1.