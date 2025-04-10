POLICE have renewed an appeal for witnesses to a serious town centre assault last Saturday afternoon.
Officers were called to Market Place in Coleford at 2.30pm with a report that a man had been assaulted outside the Angel Hotel pub sustaining serious injuries.
The incident happened around the time some 80 members of The Outlaws bikers gang rolled into the town centre and parked their bikes in front of the pub and around the Clock Tower.
A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said on Thursday (April 10): "It was reported that a number of men exited several vehicles before attacking another man with metal poles and driving away in a convoy.
"The victim, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment to a serious head injury and remains in a serious but stable condition at this time.
"Four men from Gloucester and a man from Cheshire were arrested on Sunday (April 6) after officers identified several vehicles they believed were involved in the incident.
"They have since been released on police bail with conditions pending further enquiries."
Market Place from the Clock Tower through to the B4228 by the police station was closed to traffic while police investigated the alleged attack, with an area cordoned off by police tape in front of White and Miller Butchers.
"Officers are continuing to ask anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened or who has CCTV/dashcam/mobile phone footage they feel is relevant to make contact," added the spokesperson.
"Information can be provided to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 264 of 5 April: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
"Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their online form."