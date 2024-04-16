FOUR suspected car thieves and burglars were arrested and charged after two stolen cars were stopped by police using a stinger.
West Mercia Police said a VW Golf was taken after a house was broken into in Ross-on-Wye's Goodrich Close early on Thursday morning in a car key burglary, while another house in Roman Way was also broken into.
The same morning an Audi S3 car was also taken in a similar incident in Malvern, and both stolen vehicles were then identified travelling at speed, along the A456 at Hagley in Worcestershire, around 5am and stopped.
A force spokesperson said: "The charges follow an investigation led by South Worcestershire’s Proactive CID, based at Worcester Police Station in Castle Street.
"Four individuals have been charged in relation to a number of burglary and theft of motor vehicle offences that occurred in the early hours of Thursday, April 11.
"They are: Kyle Organ, 18, of Simcox Gardens and Patrick Maloney, 18, of Fairfield Road, Birmingham, charged with: burglary dwelling – with intent to steal at Goodrich Close, Ross-on-Wye; burglary dwelling and theft at Roman Way, Ross-on-Wye; theft of motor vehicle (VW Golf at Ross-on-Wye); burglary dwelling and theft at Church Road, Malvern and theft of a motor vehicle (Audi S3) in Malvern."
A 17-year old male from Cleobury Mortimer and a 16-year-male from Birmingham, have also been charged with the same offences.