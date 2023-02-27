Herefordshire police officers have issued a warning to children after an incident that occurred at a disused building on the Belmont golf course.
The report indicated that a group of 4 to 5 children, believed to be aged between 13 to 16, had gained access to the building grounds by jumping over locked perimeter fencing.
The children were reported to have had a mountain bike and a skateboard with them. While officers from the local Safer Neighbourhood Team attended the scene within 15 minutes of receiving the report, an extensive area search failed to locate anyone.
The police spokesperson emphasized that the building was extremely dangerous, with rotting floorboards, exposed electrical cables and other significant hazards, and hence could cause severe injuries in case of an accident.
Although the SNT does not want to stop children from having fun, they have asked for the cooperation of parents in ensuring that their children are aware of the dangers of trespassing on private properties, which could result in harm to themselves or others.
The SNT plans to review CCTV footage from the area to identify the children involved and make further inquiries. Anyone with information that may aid the SNT with their investigation is urged to send an email to [email protected].