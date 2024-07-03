THE country is set to go to the polls tomorrow for what is likely to be a historical General Elections in terms of predicted changes to the political landscape and the team at The Forester and the Wye Valley and Forest of Dean Review will be on hand to bring you all the drama of the count as it happens
With the map of the UK widely expected to turn from blue to red according to the pollsters, our reporters will be at the election count overnight to ensure our digital readers are first to get the results and the reaction from the winners and the losers.
With Conservative leader Rishi Sunak hoping to prove the forecasts wrong by returning to Downing Street and preventing Labour leader Keir Starmer from leading his party to Government our readers will be able to watch events play out in real time with our digital coverage.
Our Tindle Wales and the Borders websites will be running an area-wide live blog with news from counts in Monmouthshire, Brecon, Radnorshire and Cwm Tawe, Torfaen, Blaenau Gwent, Montgomery, Carmarthen, Ceredigion Preseli, Dwyfor Meirionnydd, Bangor Aberconwy, Mid and South Pembrokeshire and the Forest of Dean with election result round-ups, video and more.
“Our readers expect us to keep them fully briefed, informed and hopefully also entertained, and our reporters and editors will be right at the heart of the communities they serve, with live as-it-happens coverage,” said regional editor Liz Davies.
“Our coverage will start as the polls close at 10pm and we’ll be there until the last vote is counted. If you want to be the first to get the results for your area, hear from the anxious candidates, pick up tips from seasoned reporters about how to stay awake all night and even find out which count serves the best tea and biscuits then don’t miss our election night coverage,” she said.