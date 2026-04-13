Seemingly constant congestion around the town of Chepstow could become a hot topic in the lead up to next month’s Senedd elections.
Traffic in, out and around Chepstow has been described as a daily blight on life in the town that sits on the border with England and, since 1966, has been home to the Severn Bridge.
The Chepstow Transport Group has been pressing for action on the Highbeech roundabout on the town’s western approach that is part of the trunk road network the Welsh Government is responsible for.
“The majority of problem traffic, from our point of view, is from the chokepoint on the Highbeech roundabout. We have proposed several solutions to the Senedd to which they just keep sending more and more consultant’s reports and studies and nothing has happened in 10 years,” said its chair Tim Melville.
Government bureaucracy “appears” to be to blame and while the latest government commissioned report is due this spring, which could provide a timescale for potential work, Mr Melville said “there’s a complete lack of urgency”.
As an active citizen Mr Melville conducted a hustings, allowing residents to hear from candidates in the 2024 general election, at St Mary’s Church and is considering a similar event ahead of the May 7 poll, which would likely feature much debate on the road network.
“I think traffic is at the forefront of my mind and many other residents in Chepstow and I know that for a fact,” said Mr Melville.
While the Welsh Government has yet to resolve issues around the Highbeech Roundabout it is just one of many transport infrastructure problems.
Debate has also raged over proposals for a by-pass, that would link the Bulwark with Sedbury on the opposite bank of the Wye which is supported by Chepstow’s two Conservative county councillors and those representing outlying areas. The town has four Laboour councillors and they back a new bridge, upstream at Sharpness, which would be entirely in Gloucestershire.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service asked candidates from some of the main political parties contesting the Sir Fynwy Torfaen constituency how, if elected as a Member of Senedd for the town, they would address its congestion problem.
Labour’s Lynne Neagle said: “To take congestion off our roads, we’ll cap all adult bus fares at £2 and roll out more than 100 new bus routes across Wales. We’ll also deliver new train stations including in Newport East, Somerton and Magor and Undy.”
Conservative Richard John said: “The Conservatives are the only party to have championed a Chepstow bypass and improvements to the Highbeech roundabout to ease congestion and ensure that Chepstow is a more attractive place to visit to support shops and businesses.”
Plaid Cymru’s Matthew Jones said: “I’ll look to immediately improve the Highbeech and M48 roundabouts, quickly reopen the Old Wye Bridge, improve access at the railway station, create safer routes for cyclists and pedestrians and get better, more affordable buses.”
Green Party candidate Ian Chandler said: “I’ll cut traffic by improving bus, rail and active travel options, and ease the bottleneck at the Highbeech roundabout. These are quicker, cheaper and more sustainable than a by-pass.”
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