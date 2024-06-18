Feargal Sharkey said: “I’ve spent over 50 years of my life doing this – standing on the banks of rivers. I’ve watched them decline, and that has to stop. This lady standing next to my right has convinced me she’s got the determination, the will, the ambition and the drive to do just that. Get out on July 4. Make sure we change what’s going on across the UK. Make sure Catherine becomes the next MP for Monmouthshire.” Catherine Fookes said: “I know if you’ve got a campaigner like Feargal Sharkey endorsing you, you will be held to account. So my message to residents is this – if I'm elected as Monmouthshire’s next MP, I will do absolutely everything in my power working with the citizen’s groups and the authorities to clean up our rivers.” “Across Britain, coasts, rivers and lakes are impacted by illegal pollution. In England, the Conservatives have turned a blind eye, and weakened regulation, with serious damage done to people’s health, our countryside and the tourism industry.” Co-Chairs of Labour’s Environment Campaign Ken Penton and Lisa Trickett said: “This campaign could not be clearer – it’s time to stop the mess that is this Tory government and put nature and our environment back at the centre of the government’s priorities. “Only a Labour Government, led by Keir Starmer, working with a Welsh Labour Government that is already taking action to improve water quality, will protect our vital waterways – the rivers and seas that we love and rely on. We will be working hard with Feargal to highlight the mess – literally – that the Tories have made of our waters and to elect a change of government with a change of policy. We look forward to working with Catherine Fookes to ensure that Labour clean up our rivers and beaches.” A UK Labour Government would give regulators new powers to block the payment of bonuses to executives who pollute our waterways. In Wales, three times as many rivers achieve good or better ecological status than in England. As well as the Better River Quality Taskforce focusing on sewage pollution and nutrients boards, the Welsh Labour Government pioneered the River Summits, which are chaired by the First Minister and bring all stakeholders together to tackle all sources of pollution. This approach is key to ensuring the trend of improving water quality in Wales continues. Welsh Labour is also committed to improving water quality by reviewing agricultural pollution regulations and tackling metal mine pollution. The Welsh Labour Government has now invested £15 million since 2020, with another £5 million planned for 2024-25.