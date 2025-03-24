English Tourism Week, which ran from March 14 to 23, was a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the tourism industry right here in the heart of the Forest of Dean. We are home to some of the most unique and historic attractions, from the Sculpture Trail and Symonds Yat to Puzzlewood and Lydney Harbour.
Engaging sites like these are vital to our rural economy, attracting visitors and creating jobs. In fact, Visit Dean Wye estimates that in 2023, visitor-related spending in the Forest of Dean was approximately £161 million, supporting over 2,700 jobs.
To mark this year's English Tourism Week, I was out visiting sites, including the Ostrich Pub in Newland. This historic Grade II listed building has been undergoing extensive restoration since 2022, led by owners Lisa and Simon. Their dedication to preserving the pub's history while overcoming significant challenges that come with restoring a listed building has been incredibly impressive. I recommend a visit, whether for a meal, a drink or to see the history of the pub. You won't be disappointed.
I also visited Clearwell Caves, a site that offers guided tours and caving experiences while showcasing our rich mining history. The Caves were first opened to the public in 1969 but have over 4,000 years of mining history. The caves have even been featured in major TV shows like Doctor Who and His Dark Materials. I've visited the caves with my family for years and have so many treasured memories. Visiting Santa's grotto when my children were little stands out for me, and I'm sure many families have experienced the magic of the caves at Christmas time, too.
Clearwell Caves put on a spectacle all year round, and this summer will be one to cherish for years to come for families visiting Back to the Cave: The Full Spectrum.
I recently hosted a Special Educational Needs and Disabilities surgery in my office. The session provided an opportunity for parents and carers of children with special educational needs to receive imperative advice and support. I was joined by a representative from SENDIASS, who shared expertise regarding navigating the SEND system. We were able to assist them in accessing the services they needed.
I will be holding additional SEND sessions in April and May, and I encourage anyone who needs assistance to contact my office to secure an appointment and seek the support they need.
As part of UK Parliament Week, I visited the Scouts Obsidian Explorer Unit in Ruardean—a group formed of young people from across the Forest of Dean. This visit contributed to the Scouts Chief Scout Awards, and the session focused on the core British value of democracy. I had a constructive, albeit challenging, Q&A session with the Scouts, who asked insightful questions about what it is like to be an MP and my views on a range of important topics. Their engagement and curiosity were refreshing, and I thoroughly enjoyed my time with them.
In Parliament, I spoke during the second reading of the Labour Government's Crime and Policing Bill, which marks an essential step towards providing police forces with the resources and powers they need to combat crime and make our towns safer.
As a rural community, our police forces face the added challenge of covering a large area, and many of you have shared your frustration over the lack of action taken by previous governments to support rural policing. Having worked as a police officer myself, I understand the importance of supporting our officers and ensuring they have the tools they need to keep our communities safe.
One of the key elements of the Bill is the introduction of the Respect Order, which will provide enforcement measures to address persistent antisocial behaviour, including stricter penalties for offenders who breach the order. During my speech, I highlighted how this would send a clear message to those who disrupt our high streets and residential areas, showing that the government will no longer tolerate such behaviour reform NHS England. This
is an essential step in addressing the inefficiencies caused by the Conservatives' 2012 top-down reorganisation. Integrating NHS England into the Department of Health cuts out wasteful practices, streamlines operations, and allocates essential resources to frontline care.
In the Forest of Dean, there have long been face challenges with waiting times, limited access to specialist care, and accessing travel to reach the services we need. These reforms will ensure resources are allocated where they are most needed, improving patient care and reducing delays.
On a final point, I am encouraged that waiting lists have fallen for five consecutive months, and I am hopeful these reforms will provide NHS workers with better conditions and give patients access to more timely care.