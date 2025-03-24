I also visited Clearwell Caves, a site that offers guided tours and caving experiences while showcasing our rich mining history. The Caves were first opened to the public in 1969 but have over 4,000 years of mining history. The caves have even been featured in major TV shows like Doctor Who and His Dark Materials. I've visited the caves with my family for years and have so many treasured memories. Visiting Santa's grotto when my children were little stands out for me, and I'm sure many families have experienced the magic of the caves at Christmas time, too.