THE SCHEDULED Full Council meeting of Forest of Dean District Council on Wednesday, April 16 has been cancelled after officials confirmed there were no formal items requiring consideration.
The authority said the decision was taken in accordance with its established procedures, following a routine review of the agenda against the requirements set out in the Council’s constitution, including notice periods and publication deadlines.
A spokesperson for the council explained that the move was made on an administrative basis and stressed that such cancellations are not unusual.
Over the past year, the council has adapted its meeting schedule to better reflect its Full Council work programme, ensuring meetings are held when there are substantive issues to be debated and decided.
They said: “The Full Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, April 16 has been cancelled as there were no formal items requiring consideration at that meeting, in accordance with established council procedures.”
Despite the cancellation, the council has reassured residents that business will continue as normal. Day-to-day operations, decision-making and committee work will still be carried out, with councillors able to submit motions, raise concerns and progress issues through the authority’s agreed processes.
The council added that maintaining flexibility within its calendar allows it to operate efficiently, avoiding unnecessary meetings while ensuring governance standards are upheld.
While Full Council meetings provide an opportunity for all councillors to come together to debate key issues, much of the authority’s work is conducted through committees and ongoing administrative processes between meetings.
Residents wishing to stay informed or raise local concerns can continue to engage with their ward councillors or follow updates through the council’s usual communication channels.
The next Full Council meeting is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 21, when any new or outstanding matters are expected to be brought forward for discussion.
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