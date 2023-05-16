In an heartfelt farewell at the Town Council’s annual general meeting, the now former Mayor of Ross-on-Wye, Cllr Ed O’Driscoll, handed over his mayoral chain to his successor, Cllr Louis Stark.
With a mixture of nostalgia and optimism, Ed O’Driscoll addressed the council, welcoming the returning members and the newly elected councillors. He reassured the newcomers that the experienced members and the efficient office team would always be there to guide them through procedures.
Looking back at his year in the role, Cllr O’Driscoll expressed gratitude for the support he received. “The past 12 months have been unlike any other, and I couldn’t have navigated them without your unwavering support,” he said.
He extended special thanks to the council’s clerk and the office team. “The successes we have achieved could not have been possible without the unwavering support from the office,” he added.
Cllr O’Driscoll reflected on the significant national events that marked his term. “It has been an extraordinary year, with a coronation, the death of a monarch, and a jubilee all occurring for the first time in this country’s history. It’s been a full-on time for all of us,” he noted. O’Driscoll’s final act as mayor was to oversee the election of his successor. He closed his farewell by asking, “We’re going to move on to the election of the mayor. Do we have any nominations, please?”