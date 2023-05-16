Cllr O’Driscoll reflected on the significant national events that marked his term. “It has been an extraordinary year, with a coronation, the death of a monarch, and a jubilee all occurring for the first time in this country’s history. It’s been a full-on time for all of us,” he noted. O’Driscoll’s final act as mayor was to oversee the election of his successor. He closed his farewell by asking, “We’re going to move on to the election of the mayor. Do we have any nominations, please?”