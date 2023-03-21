MP Jesse Norman, Minister of State for the Department for Transport, recently discussed the government's commitment to supporting the transition to wheelchair accessible electric vehicle stock for taxi firms and drivers by the Net Zero target date of 2030.
In response to a query from Vicky Foxcroft, Shadow Minister for Work and Pensions, Norman highlighted the government's Plug-in Taxi Grant (PiTG) scheme, which aims to help taxi firms and drivers transition to zero-emission vehicles. To be eligible for the grant, manufacturers must demonstrate that the vehicle has been approved as a wheelchair accessible vehicle.
The PiTG scheme offers discounts on the price of eligible taxis up to a maximum of £7,500 or £3,000, depending on the vehicle's range, emissions, and design. These grants are intended to reduce the upfront purchase price and encourage growth in the market for wheelchair accessible electric vehicles.
Foxcroft also inquired about the steps the government has taken to ensure that sufficient wheelchair-accessible electric vehicle stock is available after 2030. Norman reaffirmed the government's commitment to making the transition to zero-emission vehicles accessible to everyone, emphasising the role of government grants in promoting the production and availability of wheelchair-accessible electric vehicles.
The government's efforts to promote wheelchair accessible electric taxis reflect a broader commitment to inclusivity and environmental sustainability. These grants aim to help taxi firms and drivers transition to cleaner, more accessible transportation options, ultimately benefiting both the community and the environment.