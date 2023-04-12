Several independent candidates have stepped forward for the upcoming May 4th elections for both town and county.
Milly Boylan is standing in Ross East. She’s been endorsed by incumbent Paul Symonds who said that “I don’t believe national party politics is helpful in local government.” She can be contacted at [email protected]
Daniel Lister has also announced he will be re-standing in his ward of Ross North. He can be contacted at [email protected]
Current town councillors Rob Taylor and Katie Fowler are both standing in Ross West.