Councillor Jonathan Lester, the Leader of Herefordshire Council, unveiled the council members who are set to join his cabinet. This group is entrusted with key portfolio responsibilities, promising a new era of decisive leadership for Herefordshire.
- Councillor Elissa Swinglehurst as the Deputy Leader will shoulder the portfolio for Environment.
- Councillor Harry Bramer will preside over Community Services and Assets.
- The welfare of Children and Young People rests in the able hands of Councillor Ivan Powell.
- Councillor Pete Stoddart takes charge of Finance and Corporate Services.
- Councillor Carole Gandy holds the helm for Adult Health and Wellbeing.
- Guiding Economy and Growth will be Councillor Graham Biggs.
- Roads and Regulatory Services fall under the purview of Councillor Barry Durkin.
- Transport and Infrastructure will be overseen by Councillor Philip Price.
Furthermore, Councillors Dan Hurcomb and Nick Mason will provide essential support to the Cabinet.
Councillor Lester shared his excitement about the newly assembled Cabinet: "I'm delighted to appoint a Cabinet of talented and experienced individuals who I know will rise to the challenges ahead and provide decisive leadership, delivering for residents across Herefordshire."