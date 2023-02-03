Richard Foord, the Liberal Democrat MP for Tiverton & Honiton, said that the amendment is a victory for the millions of people who have expressed their anger towards water companies contaminating rivers and wildlife. He added that the party will continue their efforts to end the environmental scandal, but acknowledges that there is still much work to be done. The government has yet to ban sewage discharges in swimming areas and habitats for protected wildlife and has not taken action against water company CEOs who award themselves bonuses while the issue persists. Foord vows to continue holding the government and water companies accountable.