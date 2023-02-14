Mr Norman responded on behalf of the transport office, stating that the new executive agency, Active Travel England, is actively funding a range of projects to encourage more people to walk and cycle. This includes providing funding to local authorities to provide or loan cycles to children and adults. Additionally, the Bikeability cycle training program provides bicycles in schools where children do not have their own for undertaking cycle training. In a recent development, the Department provided £20 million to the Bikeability Trust in 2022/23, providing enough funding for half a million children to take part in cycle training.