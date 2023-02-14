Jesse Norman, MP for Hereford and South Herefordshire, has responded to a question asked by Rachael Maskell, MP for York Central, about the steps being taken to improve access to bicycles for children.
Mr Norman responded on behalf of the transport office, stating that the new executive agency, Active Travel England, is actively funding a range of projects to encourage more people to walk and cycle. This includes providing funding to local authorities to provide or loan cycles to children and adults. Additionally, the Bikeability cycle training program provides bicycles in schools where children do not have their own for undertaking cycle training. In a recent development, the Department provided £20 million to the Bikeability Trust in 2022/23, providing enough funding for half a million children to take part in cycle training.
Norman’s response highlights his commitment to encouraging more people to engage in active travel, particularly children who often face barriers in accessing bicycles. The MP’s involvement in promoting cycling and active transport is a testament to his efforts towards a more sustainable and healthier future.