NINE candidates are standing in the general election in the seat held by the Welsh secretary David Davies.
The Conservative has represented Monmouth since 2005 but the general election on July 4 will be fought on redrawn boundaries mirroring those of Monmouthshire County Council.
The candidates include an independent and lesser known political parties include the pro European True & Fair Party and the Heritage Party.
Mr Davies holds a 9,982 majority from 2019 but the seat now includes Caldicot, Magor, Undy and Rogiet and has also lost four wards, south east of Cwmbran, to Torfaen.
The full list of candidates are:
Ioan Rhys Bellin, Plaid Cymru address: Pontypridd
Ian Chandler, Green Party address: Monmouthshire
David Thomas Charles Davies, Welsh Conservative address: Monmouthshire
June Davies, True & Fair Party address: Monmouth
Catherine Ann Fookes, Welsh Labour address: Monmouthshire
Owen Lewis, Independent address: Monmouthshire
Emma Meredith, Heritage Party address: Monmouthshire
William Denston Powell, Welsh Liberal Democrats address: Talgarth, Brecon
Max Windsor-Peplow Reform UK, address: West Worcestershire