Jesse Norman MP and the Department of Transport have answered questions about the potential role of synthetic fuels in meeting net-zero targets.
Jesse Norman, Minister of State for the Department of Transport, noted that synthetic fuels have the potential to contribute to the decarbonisation of transport sectors where there are limited alternatives, such as aviation.
Despite being expensive and energy-intensive to manufacture, synthetic fuels are eligible for support under the Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation (RTFO) certificate trading scheme. The Department's forthcoming Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) mandate scheme will also include a specific target to accelerate the commercial advancement of power-to-liquid (PtL) synthetic fuels.
The announcement comes after a question from Karl McCartney, Conservative MP for Lincoln, who asked the Secretary of State for Transport about the potential role of synthetic fuels in meeting net-zero targets. The government's response suggests that synthetic fuels could play a significant role in decarbonising the aviation industry, where alternatives are currently limited.
The UK is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and the transport sector plays a critical role in achieving this goal. Synthetic fuels are just one of the many technologies being explored by the government to reduce the carbon footprint of transport.
By offering support for synthetic fuels through the RTFO scheme, the government hopes to accelerate their development and adoption across the transport sector.