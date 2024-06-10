Plaid Cymru promised they would make a difference,;Ian Chandler for the Green Party was focused on health and wellbeing and offered real hope and change; David Davies said he enjoyed the ability to hold the Welsh Government to account; June Davies from Redbrook for the True & Fair Party promised to fight corruption and have better local representation; Catherine Fookes For Welsh Labour, is an environmentalist supporting the rivers and countryside and keen to focus on the strength and vulnerability of the community; and Owen Lewis the sole Independent candidate used to work in the care industry and said that what people want is not happening.