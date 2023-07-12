In a series of exchanges in the UK Parliament, Jesse Norman MP, Minister of State for the Department for Transport and MP for Hereford and South Herefordshire, delivered a series of plans and answered. The written proceedings centred on consumer transparency at electric vehicle charging points, meeting objectives for increased active travel, and concerns over the use of Chinese surveillance equipment in the Department for Transport.
A question from Preet Kaur Gill MP, Shadow Secretary of State for International Development inquired whether the Secretary of State for Transport had plans to mandate all electric vehicle charging points to display the cost of electricity per kilowatt hour (p/kWh) before use. Mr Norman responded, unveiling the Government’s forthcoming regulations intended to boost the consumer experience at public electric vehicle charging stations across the UK. Subject to the progress in Parliament, these regulations would enforce price transparency by requiring a clearly defined pricing metric in pence per kilowatt hour.
Mr Norman faced an inquiry from Gill Furniss MP, Shadow Minister for Transport, who sought the publication of the Department’s assessment of the likelihood of achieving its targets for active travel, within the funding limits confirmed for April 2021 to March 2025. Norman noted that the most recent progress assessment had been shared in the Cycling and Walking Investment Strategy report to Parliament in July 2022, available in the House Libraries. He assured the house that an updated assessment would be provided in the Department’s next report to Parliament.
Another question put forward by Tan Dhesi MP, Shadow Minister for Transport, concerning the Department for Transport’s policy towards visual surveillance systems produced by companies subject to the National Intelligence Law of the People’s Republic of China. Mr Norman confirmed that the Department had been implementing a series of actions, as instructed in a Written Ministerial Statement by the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster in November 2022. This policy commitment includes plans to remove such surveillance equipment from sensitive sites within six months of the Royal Assent of the Procurement Bill. However, Norman also acknowledged that specific security arrangements regarding Government estates are withheld due to security reasons.
These exchanges in Parliament offer a snapshot of the active role played by Jesse Norman MP, highlighting his work as Minister of State for the Department for Transport.