Another question put forward by Tan Dhesi MP, Shadow Minister for Transport, concerning the Department for Transport’s policy towards visual surveillance systems produced by companies subject to the National Intelligence Law of the People’s Republic of China. Mr Norman confirmed that the Department had been implementing a series of actions, as instructed in a Written Ministerial Statement by the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster in November 2022. This policy commitment includes plans to remove such surveillance equipment from sensitive sites within six months of the Royal Assent of the Procurement Bill. However, Norman also acknowledged that specific security arrangements regarding Government estates are withheld due to security reasons.