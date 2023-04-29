We live in a world where misinformation and online abuse goes with the position of any local government official or councillor . We are almost drilled to expect it and to accept it. It’s become part of the way of things .I am often told I’m too thin skinned and take things to heart but If we allow this sort of behaviour, these malicious actions , these lies to be made public and stated as fact what hope is there for the future? If my 14-year-old son or the young lady at college picking up a copy of The Review, is to see that it’s all ok to say and publish whatever you wish about someone about their character and their conduct simply to try and get them to lose an election . What hope is there of them or their generation even considering getting involved. Why would they ? It isn’t OK , there are laws against it. There is a crime called electoral fraud. We all need to change, and we need to start making a stand.