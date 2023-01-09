With 2023 well and truly upon us it’s time to stop looking back and start looking forward. For the Town Council this means working to bring the changes you tell us you want to see happen here in Ross. Since being elected four years ago I’ve been pleased to see that nearly all decisions we’ve made at Full Council get unanimous support from those Councillors present. I believe this is because all proposals are properly explained and clearly work for the benefit of residents. We do our very best to listen to your concerns and I’d like to thank everybody who took the time to complete the surveys that the LibDem team in Ross distributed across the Town before Christmas. Regardless of your political allegiance the information you provided helps us develop a sensible strategy that hopefully goes some way to tackling the issues you raise.