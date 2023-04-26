Welsh Labour candidate Gemma Rosser won the Chepstow Castle Town Council election held on Thursday, April 20.
This significant win for Welsh Labour as Ms Rosser claimed a decisive victory with 220 votes.
The other candidates, Victoria Bedford from the Welsh Conservative Party and Matthew James Legg, an Independent, received 80 and 60 votes, respectively. The election saw a total of 362 ballot papers issued, with a turnout of 22.4 per cent among the electorate of 1,616.
Returning Officer Paul Matthews announced the results, declaring Rosser as the duly elected Town Councillor for Chepstow Castle. A total of two ballot papers were rejected, with the reasons stated as being unmarked or wholly void for uncertainty.