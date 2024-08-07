GLOUCESTERSHIRE Hospitals’ use of new innovative chemotherapy treatments has received positive feedback from staff and patients.
As part of supporting patients undergoing Systemic Anti-Cancer Therapy (SACT), the Oncology department has used new techniques and services for cancer treatments, such as scalp cooling machines and AirGloves.
Both of these were funded by Cheltenham and Gloucester Hospitals Charity, using donations from supporters and donors to their “Focus fund”.
Scalp cooling machines are used during chemotherapy sessions and involve a careful pre-cooling and post-cooling process, which can help to prevent hair loss when used with certain chemotherapy drugs.
AirGloves heat and raise the veins in the arm, which can ease the cannulation process, and reduce discomfort. Gloucestershire Hospitals (GH) says it is a significant improvement for patients with hidden or fragile veins that are difficult to cannulate.
Ward Manager Julie McNally said; “I have witnessed first-hand the transformative impact of the scalp cooling treatment on both our male and female patients undergoing chemotherapy.
“It is truly remarkable to see how this innovative technology has empowered patients, providing them with a sense of control and preserving their self-esteem during a challenging time in their lives.”
Chief Executive Kevin McNamara said: "Our focus has always been on improving the patient experience, and it is great to see that charitable donations continue to support us to deliver innovations that enhance the experience of patients undergoing cancer treatment.
“We are proud to offer our patients enhanced comfort and confidence throughout their treatment at our hospitals."
You can find out more about GH’s oncology department and the services it provides using the GH website.