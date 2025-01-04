PRINCE William says he and Catherine are "shocked and saddened" by the news that his former nanny's stepson, Edward Pettifer, was one of those killed in the New Orleans terror attack.
Palace sources say King Charles is also "deeply saddened" by the death of the stepson of Alexandra Pettifer, whose family own and live at the 6,000-acre Glanusk estate near Crickhowell.
Prince William said: "Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Pettifer family and all those innocent people who have been tragically impacted by this horrific attack."
Edward Pettifer, 31, was confirmed as the British casualty in the New Year's Day atrocity that killed 14 by the Metropolitan Police today (Saturday, January 4).
Mrs Pettifer – formerly known as Tiggy Legge-Bourke – married his father Charles in 1999.
King Charles has been in touch with the family to express his condolences, who said in a statement they were "devastated at the tragic news of Ed's death in New Orleans", and described him as a "wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend to so many".
"We will all miss him terribly. Our thoughts are with the other families who have lost their family members due to this terrible attack.
"We request that we can grieve the loss of Ed as a family in private. Thank you."
His stepmother married his father, security consultant and ex-Coldstream Guards officer Charles, at a private ceremony in Wales, which was attended by Princes William and Harry.
Similar to her, stepson Ed shared her passion for skiing and angling.
Tragically, the Metropolitan Police confirmed this morning that he was among those killed when Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a pick-up truck into crowds along New Orleans's famous Bourbon Street before being shot dead by police.
The New Orleans coroner gave Mr Pettifer's preliminary cause of death as "blunt force injuries".
Police say an ISIS flag and two unexploded devices were found near the scene of the attack, which injured some 40 more people, although authorities believe the killer acted alone.
The Prince of Wales has been made aware of Mr Pettifer's death, Kensington Palace said, while Prince Harry has also been informed but will not be commenting publicly.
Alexandra Pettifer joined King Charles' staff in 1993 when he was the Prince of Wales, and became a close companion to the young princes following the separation of Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, accompanying William and Harry on holiday and helping them through the trauma of later losing their mother.
After marrying, she and her husband had two sons, 22-year-old Tom, who is Prince William's godson, and Fred, 23, who is Prince Harry's godson.